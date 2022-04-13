64-year-old woman missing from Euclid without her medication

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find 64-year-old Sharon Crenshaw after she went missing.

Police put out the alert on April 12.

Crenshaw may be in the Akron area, according to police.

Police said her medication was left in her apartment, which concerns her legal guardian, and she does not have a car or cell phone.

Call Euclid Detectives at 216-289-8505 and reference report #22-02053 if you see her or know where she may be.

Sharon Crenshaw (Euclid Police)

