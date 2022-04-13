2 Strong 4 Bullies
Amazon warehouse workers suffer serious injuries at twice the rate of others, study finds

Amazon warehouse workers suffered serious injuries at a rate of 6.8 per 100 employees in 2021,...
Amazon warehouse workers suffered serious injuries at a rate of 6.8 per 100 employees in 2021, according to a recent study.(Associated Press)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - A new study suggests that serious injuries at Amazon warehouses in the U.S. were more than double that of non-Amazon warehouses last year.

The Strategic Organizing Center, a coalition of four labor unions, published the report on Tuesday.

The report found that Amazon employed 33% of all U.S warehouse workers in 2021, but it was responsible for 49% of all injuries in the industry.

According to the study, there were 38,334 total recordable injuries at Amazon facilities in 2021.

About 34,000 of those injuries were considered serious, where the workers could no longer perform their jobs or had to miss work.

According to the study, Amazon reported 6.8 serious injuries for every 100 warehouse workers. Other warehouses had 3.5 severe injuries per 100 warehouse workers.

The study used 2021 injury data that Amazon submitted to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

