2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Missing south Alabama 2-month-old found safe

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA/Gray news) - The Amber Alert for a south Alabama 2-month-old has been canceled.

Dothan police said 2-month-old Messiah Richards was safely located Wednesday shortly after the alert went out.

Police did not say whether the alleged abductors, MarQuec Banks and Alexis Richards, were taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021

Latest News

Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of...
Police warn community members of ongoing whipped cream attacks
Mayor Justin Bibb outlines his goals for Cleveland's historic landmark, West Side Market
Mayor Justin Bibb outlines goals for West Side Market
Cleveland school parents very upset after their 7th grade son gets attacked
Cleveland school parents very upset after their 7th grade son gets attacked
FILE - White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks...
AP sources: Trump aide Stephen Miller speaks to 1/6 panel
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019 photo, Ed Buck appears in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los...
LA political donor gets 30 years in prison for overdose deaths