Armed suicidal man shot by officers, Ashtabula police say

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - A suicidal man armed with a shotgun, was shot and killed by police officers early Wednesday after he refused to put down his weapon and approached officers, said Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell.

According to Chief Stell, this happened just after midnight on the Spring Street Bridge in Ashtabula.

When officers arrived at the bridge, Chief Steff Stell said multiple attempts were made to persuade the man to put down his weapon, but the man did not comply and instead walked towards police.

The man’s name has not been released.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) will now be handling the investigation.

