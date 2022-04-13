Body found at Lakeshore Park in Ashtabula

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashtabula County Sheriffs announced they found the body of an unknown man at Lakeshore Park on April 13.

Deputies, who were assisted by the Ashtabula Township Fire Department and Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office, found the man on a beach near Lake Road at around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, according to the report.

Officials said the body will be sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the man’s identity and the cause of death.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information is released.

