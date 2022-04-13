2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cavs fall to Nets in Play-In game, 115-108

Cleveland will play Friday for another shot at the playoffs
Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving reacts after sinking a basket during the second half of the opening...
Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving reacts after sinking a basket during the second half of the opening basketball game of the NBA play-in tournament against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Brooklyn Nets, 115-108, on Tuesday in the Play-In Tournament game for a chance to make the playoffs.

The Cavs will now play Friday against either the Atlanta Hawks or Charlotte Hornets. The winner of that game will go on to face the Miami Heat in the playoffs.

Kyrie Irving played a big part in Brooklyn’s win securing a double-double with 34 points.

Darius Garland led the way for Cleveland also recording 34 points.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021

Latest News

FILE -Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (33) looks on during the first half of an NFL...
Browns make it official with Harrison
Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) greets fans before the start of an NFL...
Dwayne Haskins’ teammates and coaches grieve quarterback’s untimely death
Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs is seen in a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine...
Cleveland Browns agree to 1-year deal with QB Josh Dobbs, agent reports
In this Nov. 29, 2020 photo, Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (33) wears a Salute to...
Browns re-sign Ronnie Harrison