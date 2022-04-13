Cavs fall to Nets in Play-In game, 115-108

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Brooklyn Nets, 115-108, on Tuesday in the Play-In Tournament game for a chance to make the playoffs.

The Cavs will now play Friday against either the Atlanta Hawks or Charlotte Hornets. The winner of that game will go on to face the Miami Heat in the playoffs.

Kyrie Irving played a big part in Brooklyn’s win securing a double-double with 34 points.

Darius Garland led the way for Cleveland also recording 34 points.

