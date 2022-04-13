Cleveland Guardians show off what’s new at the stadium before Opening Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians play their home opener against the San Francisco Giants at 7:10 p.m. on April 15.

On Wednesday, the Guardians hosted the annual What’s New at Progressive Field to highlight new fan experience enhancements for the 2022 season.

Now that the name change transition is complete, Progressive Field is ready for the Guardians debut.

“With the rollout of our new brand one of the highlights will be all the new guardians merchandise,” said Curtis Danburg, VP of Communications and Community Impact.

More than 70,000 units of merchandise have been delivered in anticipation of the season including on field gear and home white jerseys.

“We’ve tried to incorporate the new logos in to everything that we’re offering. We’re super excited to have the replica jersey’s on sale right now, and to incorporate some of the new players. Kwan has had a great beginning of the season so we’re working on getting him worked in,” said Director of Merchandising Kristen Jefko.

She says the delayed opening day gave them some time to catch up on supply chain issues.

“Fans are excited to get their new gear and they’re starting from the beginning really,’ she said.

Danburg says they listened to fan feedback and are introducing a Family Value Pack to make game day more affordable.

“Guardians fans will get four tickets and forty dollars of loaded value to use on merchandise and food for just a grand total price of 80 dollars,” he said.

Up to four additional tickets can be added to those value packs, for $20 each, which all come with $10 of loaded value.

The promotional calendar is loaded with must-have collectibles they’ll be handing out at the gate throughout the season, like Aaron Civale, Jose Ramirez and Franmil Reyes Bobbleheads, and Shane Bieber, Myles Straw and Larry Doby 1948 jerseys.

They’ve established new lines for seasonal ticket members, and for those without small bags to get you inside quicker. Progressive Field is also bringing back its policy to allow for small bags.

They’ll be adding to their mobile food ordering program, going from six to ten locations of mobile only and hybrid order locations, to enhance efficiency and help you avoid lines in between innings.

New food options.

Southwest Burger at Build a Burger (Left Field)

A 1/3 pound CAB all-beef patty topped with guacamole, fresh pico de gallo, “FUNacho” cheese sauce and chipotle crema on a freshly baked brioche bun

Chicken and Waffle (Left Field Bleachers)

A buttery Belgian waffle with a signature tender, fries and spicy maple syrup

Plant-Based Nachos at Tostitos Nachos Stands (Throughout Lower Level)

Tostitos chips topped with plant-based protein, “FUNacho” cheese sauce, sour cream, jalapenos and salsa

Mac & Cheese Bowl at Melt, Bar & Grilled (Right Field)

Signature macaroni and cheese with optional Montgomery Inn pulled pork and bacon

Pork Mac & Cheese Cone at Throwin’ Smoke BBQ (Third Base)

Large waffle cone stuffed with creamy mac and cheese and Montgomery Inn pulled pork, topped with coleslaw and a drizzle of barbecue sauce

Wisconsin Brat Burger at Brew Kettle (Third Base)

Seasoned pork burger smoked to perfection, served on a pretzel bun with Swiss cheese and a spicy Kraut relish on the side

Southside Slope Sandwich at Fat Heads (Third Base)

Chargrilled kielbasa topped with sauteed pierogi and onions, American cheese and horseradish sauce

Footlong Chili Dog at Cleveland Dogs ‘n Shakes (Right Field)

A jumbo juicy hot dog topped with spicy beef chili and chopped onions

Below is a list of events planned for Opening Day at the stadium.

Two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks will throw at the first pitch

Larry Doby’s son, Larry Doby Jr., will catch the Ceremonial First Pitch. Doby was the first Black player in the American League.

The National Anthem and God Bless America will be performed by Cleveland native Brianne Bryant, also known as Lady Bri

Members of all six military branches will create a joint color presentation

The 112th fighter squadron of the 180th fighter wing will perform a flyover

The Guardians Block Party in Gateway Plaza begins at 5:30 p.m.

