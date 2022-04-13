Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb delivers 1st State of the City address

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is delivering his first State of the City address from the Maltz Performing Arts Center on the campus of Case Western Reserve University. Hosted by The City Club of Cleveland, Mayor Bibb is expected to address his first 100 days in office, with his 85 priorities a large talking point.

No media is allowed in during the speech, with Mayor Bibb expected to speak with the press following his address.

Mayor Bibb became the second-youngest mayor of Cleveland in January, replacing former long-term Mayor Frank Jackson after Jackson decided not to run for reelection. Bibb, a former non-profit executive, has promised a more transparent administration focused on safety and improving police relations following the passing of Issue 24.

Other initiatives the Mayor has discussed during the beginning of his term include: Health Communities & Environments, Educations, and Youth Opportunities, Equity in Action, Talent & Culture, Growth, Inclusive Development & Thriving Neighborhoods, Modernizing City Hall, and Rethinking Public Safety.

