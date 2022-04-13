Cleveland police arrest woman accused of killing man near MetroHealth Medical Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly shooting and killing a man inside a car near the MetroHealth Medical Center Tuesday afternoon.

Cleveland police said Rayshown Calloway, 25, of Cleveland, was found dead just before 2 p.m. inside a car parked on MetroHealth Drive and Scranton Road.

Police said Calloway was shot in the head while seated in the driver’s seat and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His mother told 19 News Calloway had just become a father for the second time the day before his tragic death.

The Calloway Family shared this photo with 19 News of Rayshown with his sister:

Rayshown Calloway and his sister (Calloway Family)

According to Cleveland police, the female suspect is a friend of the mother of Calloway’s child.

Officers said Calloway and the mother of his child got into an argument and then entered separate vehicles. The suspect got into the car with the mom of Calloway’s child.

While both vehicles were stopped, police said the suspect shot Calloway and then fled on foot.

She turned herself in at the Second District and charges are under review, police said.

Murder near MetroHealth Medical Center ((Source: WOIO))

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.