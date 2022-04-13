Counterfeit money being passed around in Shelby, police say

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Shelby police officers are warning residents and business owners about counterfeit money being passed around the area.

Counterfeit money is being passed around the area. The $100 bill says for Motion Picture Purposes on the front and back.... Posted by Shelby Ohio Police Department on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

According to police, a bogus $100 bill was used at a Shelby business and a bogus $20 bill was used in Bucyrus.

Officers are also asking anyone who receives a counterfeit bill to immediately contact them.

