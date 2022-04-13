Counterfeit money being passed around in Shelby, police say
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Shelby police officers are warning residents and business owners about counterfeit money being passed around the area.
According to police, a bogus $100 bill was used at a Shelby business and a bogus $20 bill was used in Bucyrus.
Officers are also asking anyone who receives a counterfeit bill to immediately contact them.
