Counterfeit money being passed around in Shelby, police say

(Source: Shelby police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Shelby police officers are warning residents and business owners about counterfeit money being passed around the area.

Counterfeit money is being passed around the area. The $100 bill says for Motion Picture Purposes on the front and back....

Posted by Shelby Ohio Police Department on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

According to police, a bogus $100 bill was used at a Shelby business and a bogus $20 bill was used in Bucyrus.

Officers are also asking anyone who receives a counterfeit bill to immediately contact them.

