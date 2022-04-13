Detroit man opens up first Black-owned business on Cleveland State University’s campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Carasai Ihentuge is making history with his restaurant YumVillage.

The Detroit native recently opened up the Afro-Caribbean spot on Cleveland State’s campus.

It’s the first Black-owned business in the area.

“Starting something like this kind of rubs the shoulders and makes someone else of our background to want to do something similar,” said Ihentuge.

Ihentuge says he wanted to make sure his culture was represented in this part of Cleveland.

He added they’ve gotten a good response, especially from the international students at CSU.

“There’s a lot of Cleveland State basketball players and lacrosse players from international descent who love our food,” said Ihentuge.

Ihentuge tells me they try to give back to the community as much as possible so when they have leftover food, they donate it to the Cleveland food bank.

“We don’t want to throw away good food... we’re donating food that someone else can benefit from and it’s also sustenance,” said Ihentuge. “You’re not just giving them something that’s just processed, you’re giving them a good value.”

Ihentuge hopes to serve as an inspiration for other minority business owners.

“Starting something of our own is something we want to make look easy for the community around us,” he said.

