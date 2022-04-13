2 Strong 4 Bullies
Donkey on the loose shot and killed after deputies failed to corral it, authorities say

FILE PHOTO - Deputies tried several times to coral the donkey but were unsuccessful.
FILE PHOTO - Deputies tried several times to coral the donkey but were unsuccessful.(Pixabay)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A donkey on the loose in Florida was killed after deputies were unable to corral the animal.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies were called to respond to reports of a donkey Tuesday around noon.

Deputies tried several times to coral it but were unsuccessful.

The sheriff’s office says they were told their assistance was no longer needed when an independent livestock contractor arrived to help.

The sheriff’s office later learned the independent livestock contractor shot and killed the donkey.

“Santa Rosa County is known for having a large population of livestock, and (it) is a deep-rooted part of our culture. Because of this, we are deeply troubled by this incident,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The sheriff’s office has assigned this investigation to its major crimes division.

“The safety and care of animals has been and remains of the utmost importance to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office,” the post said.

