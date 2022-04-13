Driver of ‘suspicious vehicle’ tried to entice child into car, Shaker Heights police say

UPDATE: Shaker Heights Police issued an update that states they identified everybody involved in the incident.

The incident appeared to be a misperception between two people of differing ages, officials stated.

The original story is below:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights police are searching for the driver of a “suspicious” red vehicle who allegedly tried to get a child into his car on Tuesday evening.

According to investigators, a resident initially reported seeing the loud two-door car driven by a young white adult in the area of Ardmore Road and Fernway Road at approximately 8 p.m.

Police said the driver asked one of the children in the area if they would like to get in the car with him, but they ignored his comments and walked away.

A resident’s surveillance system captured video of the car in question.

Since the incident occurred near Fernway Elementary, school administrators have been notified. Police have also increased patrols in the area.

Anyone with information about the incident or driver should contact Shaker Heights police.

