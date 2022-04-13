2 Strong 4 Bullies
Drowning man saved from Cuyahoga River by Good Samaritans

By Aria Janel
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Russell Jones and Bryan Zinser were at Jacobs Pavilion on Sunday flying their drone over the Cuyahoga River when all of a sudden, they saw something splashing in the water.

“I heard Bryan say he thought he saw a dog in the water,” said Jones.

But when the two men got close to the edge, they saw that it wasn’t a dog in the water, it was a man drowning.

Seconds later, Zinser jumped into the water.

“It was completely murky,” said Zinser. ”I was underwater and I just reached my arm out and felt his coat.”

According to Cleveland police, they were told the victim was drunk at the time of the accident.

Zinser, with the help of another citizen, got the man back to the edge of the river and all three were pulled from the water.

A nurse who was driving by did CPR on the victim until the ambulance and police came.

We reached out to Cleveland police to see how the victim is doing, they believe he is doing okay.

2 men remember the crazy events
2 men remember the crazy events(WOIO)

Rajah McQueen’s family closer to answers 7 months after her disappearance from Cleveland
window smashed by city plow
