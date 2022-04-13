2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Duo of suspects break into occupied building, steal ATV, Lorain Police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects were caught on security camera breaking into an occupied building and stealing an ATV, Lorain Police said, and detectives need help identifying them.

Police said the theft happened on April 10 in the 700 block of Tower Boulevard.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspects shared by Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification:

Duo of suspects break into occupied building, steal ATV, Lorain Police say
Duo of suspects break into occupied building, steal ATV, Lorain Police say(Lorain County CSI)

Call Det. Shamblin at 440-204-2105 if you recognize either of these suspects.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021

Latest News

Mother of 2 and Summit County business owner, Nikki Fink, was hoping to take a couple more...
Summit County family’s camper stolen from right in front of their small business
Quanise Kohler
14-year-old Elyria girl missing since April 7
Sharon Crenshaw
64-year-old woman missing from Euclid without her medication
The Hudson mayor who made viral comments regarding the connection between ice fishing and...
Hudson City Council appoints Jeffrey Anzevino as 57th mayor