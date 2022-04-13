LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects were caught on security camera breaking into an occupied building and stealing an ATV, Lorain Police said, and detectives need help identifying them.

Police said the theft happened on April 10 in the 700 block of Tower Boulevard.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspects shared by Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification:

Duo of suspects break into occupied building, steal ATV, Lorain Police say (Lorain County CSI)

Call Det. Shamblin at 440-204-2105 if you recognize either of these suspects.

