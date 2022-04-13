East Cleveland police help lift car off female who was trapped underneath

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A female has East Cleveland police and community members to thank after they rescued her from an unusual situation.

According to the East Cleveland Police Department, the female became trapped underneath a vehicle on Wednesday morning.

Officers and a nearby group of civilians helped lift the car off the woman, officials said.

EMS arrived after to provide medical treatment, East Cleveland police said.

Earlier today, this group assisted a female that had become trapped underneath a vehicle. Without hesitation, these... Posted by East Cleveland Police Department (Ohio) on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Police said on Facebook that East Cleveland’s city council will be asked to recognize those involved in the rescue for their “heroic efforts.”

