FIRST ALERT: Gusty showers and storms later tonight

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Warm and very windy today. Temperatures will surge into the 70s. South wind will gust up to 40 mph at times. A major front is forecast to track through the area early tomorrow morning. Our latest thinking is that a round of some showers, with a few storms, will roll through this afternoon. This evening is looking mainly dry. Severe storms will break out west of Ohio then track east. The line of showers, with a few storms, will arrive in our area after 11 p.m. tonight from west to east. Strong winds could accompany this line. The team is monitoring this potential. Cooler and drier air builds in by sunrise tomorrow. It will remain quite windy the rest of the week.

