Garfield Heights High School placed on lockdown after reports of a student with a gun

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights High School was placed on lockdown for a short time Wednesday after school officials heard reports of a student with a gun inside the building.

According to Garfield Heights Police Chief Mark Kaye, staff learned of the threat around 12:30 p.m. and after being confronted by security, the student ran out of the high school.

Superintendent Chris Hanke said Garfield Heights police quickly arrested the student a few blocks off-campus and Garfield Heights Police Chief Kaye said a weapon was recovered on the student.

The student is now being investigated by both Garfield Heights police and district security staff. As of now, no charges have been filed.

According to Hanke, the lockdown was lifted after the student was taken into custody and the school day was finished in the building.

Garfield Heights police officers did stay on campus as an extra safety precaution.

