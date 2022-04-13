Overnight storms expected; some strong to severe (19 First Alert Weather Day):

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A line of storms will move into northeast Ohio from the west after 10:00 PM.

Some storms embedded in the line may be strong to severe and capable of producing strong winds, heavy rain, hail, and frequent lightning.

The storms will wind down after 2:00 AM or so.

While some cloud cover and light rain will linger into Thursday morning, most of Thursday will be quite nice.

Skies will clear through the day, and temperatures will rise into the upper 50s.

That’s just slightly below “normal” for this time of the year.

Temperatures will rise a bit for Good Friday; expect highs in the low to mid 60s.

Speaking of Good Friday, the Guardians open their season on Friday evening.

Most of the game will be dry, but it will be quite breezy, and a few light, spotty showers may pop up from time to time.

Game time temperatures will be in the 50s.

Temperatures will cool off significantly for Easter weekend.

We’re forecasting highs in the 50s on Saturday.

Easter will be even colder than Christmas (yes, really) with highs in the low 40s.

It was warmer on Christmas than it will be on Easter. pic.twitter.com/vrSYT6aYpH — Samantha Roberts ☔ (@SamRobertsWX) April 13, 2022

