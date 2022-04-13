2 Strong 4 Bullies
Here’s how much more you’re spending on food this year compared to last, thanks to inflation

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The rate of inflation, compared to March of last year, went up 8.5%, which is the single highest year-to-year increase since 1981.

What that means is the American consumer is spending more, much more, on everything from eggs to energy.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has come out with estimates of how much more you are paying for goods and services compared to what you were paying last year, here in the Midwest;

  • Spaghetti and macaroni, per lb. up 10.3%
  • Bread, white, pan, per lb. up 8.8%
  • Ground beef, 100% beef, per lb. up 24.5%
  • All uncooked ground beef, per lb. up 24.5%
  • Steak, round, USDA Choice, boneless, per lb. up 17.7%
  • Steak, sirloin, USDA Choice, boneless, per lb. up 13.6%
  • Bacon, sliced, per lb. up 26.3%
  • Chops, boneless, per lb. up 12.9%
  • All ham (Excluding canned ham and luncheon slices), per lb. up 18.9%
  • Chicken breast, boneless, per lb. up 31.2%
  • Eggs, grade A, large, per doz. up 22.2%
  • Milk, fresh, whole, fortified, per gal. up 17%
  • Bananas, per lb. up 8.4%
  • Oranges, Navel, per lb. up 8.7%
  • Potatoes, white, per lb. 10.2%
  • Tomatoes, field grown, per lb. up 16.8%
  • Coffee, 100%, ground roast, all sizes, per lb. up 26.2%
  • Potato chips, per 16 oz. up 12.1%
  • Utility (piped) gas per therm up 29.5%
  • Gasoline, all types, per gallon/3.785 liters up 48.2%

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

