Hudson City Council appoints Jeffrey Anzevino as 57th mayor

HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - Hudson City Council appointed Jeffrey Anzevino as the 57th mayor in a special meeting on April 12 to fill the position vacated by former Mayor Craig Shubert.

Shubert resigned in February after his council meeting remarks that ice fishing could lead to prostitution gained national attention.

Council members were discussing whether ice fishing should be allowed at Hudson Springs Parks due to liability purposes.

Shubert stated:

“If you open this up to ice fishing, while on the surface it sounds good, then what happens next year? Does somebody come back and say, ‘I want an ice shanty in Hudson Springs Park for ‘X’ amount of time?’ And if you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem. Prostitution.”

The comments inspired jokes among some and angered others.

Anzevino will begin serving his term once he is sworn in at the next council meeting, according to Hudson City Council.

The council said the appointment runs until voters elect a mayor in the November 2022 General Election to serve out the previous full term through 2023.

Anzevino has been a resident of Hudson for seven years and currently serves on the Architectural and Historic Board of Review, according to Hudson City Council.

He has served the community for many years while volunteering for organizations such as the Geauga County Humane Society, Hudson Girl Scout troops, and Hudson Schools events, the council listed.

Hudson City Council said he has more than 30 years of experience with a technical business and is a technical business consultant for manufacturing clients at JITOCE LLC.

Anzevino is married and has two children enrolled in Hudson Schools, the council said.

“We are pleased to have Jeff on board to serve our community,” Council President Chris Foster stated. “Jeff has already provided his time, talent, and energy to the AHBR in addition to acting as community liaison for The River Oaks development when friends and neighbors try to navigate issues that come up in a new development. He will make a wonderful addition as our 57th mayor.”

