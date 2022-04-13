Man fires multiple shots from a Cleveland porch, SWAT team on scene

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officers were called out to a home in the city’s Collinwood Nottingham neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 16500 block of Burnside Avenue around 11:00 a.m. after a man reportedly fired at least four shots from a porch.

Nobody was struck and police said it was unclear if he was aiming at anything or anyone.

The SWAT team was also called out to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

