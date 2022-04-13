2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man fires multiple shots from a Cleveland porch, SWAT team on scene

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officers were called out to a home in the city’s Collinwood Nottingham neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 16500 block of Burnside Avenue around 11:00 a.m. after a man reportedly fired at least four shots from a porch.

Burnside Avenue
Burnside Avenue

Nobody was struck and police said it was unclear if he was aiming at anything or anyone.

Burnside Avenue
Burnside Avenue

The SWAT team was also called out to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

