Man fires multiple shots from a Cleveland porch, SWAT team on scene
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officers were called out to a home in the city’s Collinwood Nottingham neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the 16500 block of Burnside Avenue around 11:00 a.m. after a man reportedly fired at least four shots from a porch.
Nobody was struck and police said it was unclear if he was aiming at anything or anyone.
The SWAT team was also called out to the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
