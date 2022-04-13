Murder of 76-year-old New Philadelphia man ‘not a random act of violence’, police say

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - New Philadelphia police said a 76-year-old man was found shot and killed in his apartment early Monday, April 11.

Reference Homicide Investigation During the course of our investigation, we have identified the deceased male as Thomas... Posted by New Philadelphia Police on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

The victim, identified as Thomas Earl Haughawout, was discovered around 6:30 a.m. at his home in the 100 block of 5th Street SW.

New Philadelphia police detectives said they are currently interviewing known associates of Haughawout and believe his murder is an isolated incident and is not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Captain Ty Norris or Detective Chaz Willett at 330-343-4488.

