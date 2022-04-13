Northeast Ohio woman killed after being hit by suspected drunken driver in Illinois
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Tazewell County Coroner’s Office in Illinois identified one of the two victims who were killed during a recent pedestrian-involved drunken driving crash as a woman from Northeast Ohio.
According to the coroner’s office, the East Peoria Police Department and Illinois State Police responded to the fatal crash on North Main Street in the late-night hours on April 10.
Andrea Rosewicz, a 43-year-old woman from Avon, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
A second victim, identified as 55-year-old Washington state resident Paul Prowant, also died at the crash scene.
Autopsies confirmed that both Rosewicz and Prowant died “from multiple blunt force injuries sustained as pedestrians struck by a motor-vehicle.”
19 News affiliate WEEK said Stephanie Melgoza was arrested on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old suspect faces six charges, including aggravated DUI resulting in death, cannabis possession, and transporting or carrying alcohol.
According to court records, Melgoza “admitted to drinking three vodka drinks” before driving.
Melgoza is scheduled to appear in a Tazewell County court in May, records show.
