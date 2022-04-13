2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio woman killed after being hit by suspected drunken driver in Illinois

FILE
FILE(AP Images)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Tazewell County Coroner’s Office in Illinois identified one of the two victims who were killed during a recent pedestrian-involved drunken driving crash as a woman from Northeast Ohio.

According to the coroner’s office, the East Peoria Police Department and Illinois State Police responded to the fatal crash on North Main Street in the late-night hours on April 10.

Andrea Rosewicz, a 43-year-old woman from Avon, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

A second victim, identified as 55-year-old Washington state resident Paul Prowant, also died at the crash scene.

Autopsies confirmed that both Rosewicz and Prowant died “from multiple blunt force injuries sustained as pedestrians struck by a motor-vehicle.”

19 News affiliate WEEK said Stephanie Melgoza was arrested on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old suspect faces six charges, including aggravated DUI resulting in death, cannabis possession, and transporting or carrying alcohol.

Stephanie Melgoza
Stephanie Melgoza(25 News/Heart of Illinois ABC)

According to court records, Melgoza “admitted to drinking three vodka drinks” before driving.

Melgoza is scheduled to appear in a Tazewell County court in May, records show.

