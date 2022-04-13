2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police: New York City subway shooting suspect has ties to Ohio

Frank Robert James
Frank Robert James(Source: NYPD)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement authorities are continuing to search for the man suspected of firing numerous shots inside a New York City subway train on Tuesday morning.

New York City police identified the suspect as Frank Robert James.

Suspect set off smoke grenades in NYC subway car, fired at least 33 shots with handgun

James allegedly has ties to Ohio, according to information investigators released on social media on Wednesday morning.

At this time, police have not publicly detailed what the suspect’s alleged connection is to Ohio.

Additionally, James allegedly has links to New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Investigators said the 61-year-old suspect caused serious shooting injuries to at least 10 people in the Brooklyn-area subway station before he was able to escape the scene.

At least a dozen other victims in the subway station were treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Man fires multiple shots from a Cleveland porch, SWAT team on scene
(Source: WOIO)
Armed suicidal man shot by officers, Ashtabula police say
Isaiah Andrews
Man who was wrongfully imprisoned for 1974 Cleveland murder remembered after his death
(Source: Shelby police)
Counterfeit money being passed around in Shelby, police say