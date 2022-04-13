Police: New York City subway shooting suspect has ties to Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement authorities are continuing to search for the man suspected of firing numerous shots inside a New York City subway train on Tuesday morning.

New York City police identified the suspect as Frank Robert James.

James allegedly has ties to Ohio, according to information investigators released on social media on Wednesday morning.

On 4/12/22 at 8:30 AM, Frank Robert James fired numerous gun shots inside an "N" line subway car at 36th St & 4th Ave subway station causing serious injuries to 10 people. Anyone with info about the incident or his whereabouts should contact @NYPDTips or call 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/MaeF16i4bX — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 13, 2022

At this time, police have not publicly detailed what the suspect’s alleged connection is to Ohio.

Additionally, James allegedly has links to New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Investigators said the 61-year-old suspect caused serious shooting injuries to at least 10 people in the Brooklyn-area subway station before he was able to escape the scene.

At least a dozen other victims in the subway station were treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries.

This is a developing story.

