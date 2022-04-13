Police: New York City subway shooting suspect has ties to Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement authorities are continuing to search for the man suspected of firing numerous shots inside a New York City subway train on Tuesday morning.
New York City police identified the suspect as Frank Robert James.
James allegedly has ties to Ohio, according to information investigators released on social media on Wednesday morning.
At this time, police have not publicly detailed what the suspect’s alleged connection is to Ohio.
Additionally, James allegedly has links to New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
Investigators said the 61-year-old suspect caused serious shooting injuries to at least 10 people in the Brooklyn-area subway station before he was able to escape the scene.
At least a dozen other victims in the subway station were treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries.
This is a developing story.
