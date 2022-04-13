2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ramirez slam, 6 RBIs; Kwan, Guardians nick Reds’ home opener

Cleveland wins third straight
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez runs the bases after hitting a grand slam during the ninth...
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez runs the bases after hitting a grand slam during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. The Guardians won 10-5. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) — José Ramírez hit a grand slam and drove in six runs, remarkable rookie Steven Kwan reached base three more times and the Cleveland Guardians spoiled Cincinnati’s home opener by beating the Reds 10-5 Tuesday.

Kwan has now reached base at least three times in all five games of his major league career. The 24-year-old outfielder kept up his super start with a single, two walks and a sacrifice fly.

“He’s got his head screwed on tight,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “I checked some of his interviews, because I wanted to see. We’re pretty high on his ability to handle all this. That won’t be an issue.”

Kwan is batting 10 for 15 since making his debut on opening day. He has reached base in 18 of 24 plate appearances, the most times for any player in his first five games since 1901.

“As these records don’t feel real, I don’t think it’s going to settle in for a couple weeks,” Kwan said. “It’s all a culmination of the hard work over the years and it’s awesome to help contribute.”

Andrés Giménez hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the ninth inning off Hunter Strickland (0-1). Ramírez, who tripled and singled earlier, capped a six-run burst with his third career slam, connecting against Daniel Duarte for a 10-4 lead.

“Great comeback. Fighting back like that, you want to win that one,” Reds manager David Bell said.

Cleveland ace Shane Bieber retired the first 10 batters. He didn’t allow a hit until Jake Fraley doubled with one out in the sixth, starting a four-run rally that made it 4-all

“He’s always going to give his team a chance to win,” Reds outfielder Tyler Naquin said. “He threw the ball really well.”

Trevor Stephan (1-0) pitched one scoreless inning.

Kwan’s sacrifice fly and Ramírez’s two-run triple off Tyler Mahle made it 3-0 in the third. the score 3-0. Giménez added an RBI triple in the fourth.

Jonathan India hit a two-run double off Bieber in the sixth. Naquin’s two-run homer off reliever Anthony Gose tied it.

“Whenever you hit a homer it’s fun,” said Naquin. “It’s a game of momentum. We had it for a little bit but fell a little short.”

FANCY BACKSTOP

Tyler Stephenson threw out two runners attempting to steal in the first inning — Kwan and Ramírez — becoming the first Reds catcher to do so since Jason LaRue on July 17, 1999, vs. Colorado, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

CIVIC PRIDE

Members of the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals participated in pregame festivities on Tuesday. Quarterback Joe Burrow tossed the ceremonial first pitch to head coach Zac Taylor, and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase presented India with his National League Rookie of the Year award.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: Catcher Luke Maile who’s on the injured list with a strained left hamstring, could leave Arizona on Wednesday, work out Thursday and be available to play in Friday’s home opener against the Giants.

Reds: OF Tommy Pham left Tuesday’s game after injuring his right hand in a collision with CF Nick Senzel in the third inning. X-rays were negative. ... RHP Luis Castillo was scheduled to throw 30-35 pitches in a bullpen session on Tuesday. Castillo is on the IL list with right shoulder soreness.

UP NEXT

LHP Nick Lodolo, who the Reds selected seventh overall in the 2019 draft, will make his major league debut. RHP Triston McKenzie (0-1, 6.00) is scheduled to start for Cleveland.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021

Latest News

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving reacts after sinking a basket during the second half of the opening...
Cavs fall to Nets in Play-In game, 115-108
FILE -Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (33) looks on during the first half of an NFL...
Browns make it official with Harrison
Nic Barlage (Source: Cavs)
Cleveland Cavaliers name their new CEO
Florida Gulf Coast's Kierstan Bell, left, poses for a photo with commissioner Cathy Engelbert...
WNBA Draft sees local players going pro