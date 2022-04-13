Shaker Square tenants question Cleveland’s $12 million loan for business district

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “The Square’s bigger than all of us,” said Edwin’s owner Brandon Chrostowski. “It’s truly the gateway to the East side, so Shaker Square’s a big deal.”

The city of Cleveland echoed those thoughts when it passed legislation for two loans totaling $12 million: “The shopping center, the oldest shopping district in Ohio and the second oldest in the nation, is a long-time economic engine, vital to the Southeast side of Cleveland, especially the Buckeye-Woodland corridor, one of the poorest areas of the city.”

The former owner of Shaker Square, the Coral Company, foreclosed last March and a receiver has run the district for the last 13 months. But Chrostowski questions whether Cleveland should involve itself financially.

“The question becomes, with this corporate bailout in play, who’s monitoring these funds? How is someone making sure it’s being spent responsibly and prioritized the right way?,” Chrostowski asked.

Chrostowski said the property is valued at about $5 million and the bank has the property overvalued.

“There have been a couple of private offers for the Square, this isn’t the only one.,” said Chrostowski. “We put an offer in.”

Chrostowski says the 90-year-old shopping area does need upkeep, but has a 95% occupancy rate and he wants to make sure the non-profits find the right owner for the landmark.

“The hope would be that whatever transpires that the Square is cared for in a way that works for the community, not for big business or not for maybe certain other personal interests,” Chrostowski said.

