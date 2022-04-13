Shooting victim found overnight near Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched an investigation overnight after finding a shooting victim on the city’s Southeast side.

The male victim was rushed by first responders to MetroHealth Medical Center from the area of East 65th Street and Union Avenue, according to Cleveland EMS.

Male GSW E 65th and Union. Transported to Metro Medical Health Center in unknown condition. SIU has arrived on scene. pic.twitter.com/1BVhWzaJxh — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) April 13, 2022

The condition and identity of the male shooting victim is not known at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are provided.

