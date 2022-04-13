Summit County family’s camper stolen from right in front of their small business

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County family’s camper was stolen from right in front of their small business in broad daylight.

The 2011 Gulf Stream camper meant more to the family than it would mean to most – to them it was an escape, a way to bond as a family and take a much-needed family vacation before facing Nikki Fink’s brain surgery together as a family.

Fink, mother and owner of Kingz Auto Sales, recently found out she had a birth defect involving her brain. She’ll have to have surgery this summer.

“Extremely disappointed just really sad especially this is a good area you know we felt safe here and we hate that it happened,” Fink said.

The theft happened a little before 7 in the evening on Sunday. The camper was parked in front of the family’s business on South Main Street. Once Fink realized, she went straight to her shop’s surveillance cameras.

“We seen a white pickup truck entering from the South Main Street entrance around 6:53,” Fink said. “They were there for about 15 minutes, and you could see that they pulled up, they had opened the doors that were locked, spent some time, we had a hitch lock on it, they had removed the hitch lock and unfortunately we were not able to get them exiting but it was very clear that they were the only people here that could’ve taken it.”

Fink and her husband reported the crime to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

“They said, unfortunately, they’ve had a lot of instances of people stealing trailers,” Fink recalled. “We did make a report with them. They said that they would do what they could do. We’re also waiting on some surveillance from neighboring businesses hoping that that shows a little more detail.”

Fink will have her brain surgery in July. Doctors expect it’ll take six months for her to fully recover, so they were hoping to get a couple of family camping trips in before then.

“Please just return it,” pleaded Fink. “Do the right thing. We worked hard for it. This is the first camper that we’ve ever purchased so just hoping that actually praying that somebody just returns it.”

The family says they’re offering a reward for their camper’s return or any information that could help them get it back.

