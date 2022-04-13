Suspected drunken driver causes crash, has bottle of tequila on front seat, Richmond Heights police say

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An accused drunken driver was arrested early Wednesday after crashing into a utility pole and flipping his vehicle, Richmond Heights police said.

According to police, the accident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of Monticello Blvd.

This was from early this morning. Driver arrested for OVI. Please avoid drinking and driving. Too much at risk. Posted by Richmond Heights Police Department on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Officers said when they arrived on the scene, Kenneth Harris was standing outside the vehicle.

According to the police report, Harris told officers he swerved to avoid hitting a deer.

Also according to the police report, the investigating officer detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage and Harris admitted to having two drinks.

Police said an open container of Casamigos Tequila was found on Harris’ front seat and after the Standardized Field Sobriety tests were administered, Harris was arrested for OVI.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

