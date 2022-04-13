Woman wanted for allegedly breaking into Cleveland apartment building, stealing packages

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police detectives are hoping the public can help identify a woman suspected of stealing packages from an apartment building.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police’s First District, the female suspect broke into the apartment building lobby at 9829 Lake Avenue on April 6 at 2:45 a.m. and stole residents’ packages.

First District Detective Unit is seeking assistance from our community partners in identifying a suspect in a Breaking &... Posted by First District Community Relations on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Police said the suspect is wanted for breaking and entering, criminal damaging, and petty theft.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity or location is asked to call First District detectives at 216-623-5118.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.