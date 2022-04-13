2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman wanted for allegedly breaking into Cleveland apartment building, stealing packages

Package theft suspect
Package theft suspect(Source: Cleveland police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police detectives are hoping the public can help identify a woman suspected of stealing packages from an apartment building.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police’s First District, the female suspect broke into the apartment building lobby at 9829 Lake Avenue on April 6 at 2:45 a.m. and stole residents’ packages.

Police said the suspect is wanted for breaking and entering, criminal damaging, and petty theft.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity or location is asked to call First District detectives at 216-623-5118.

