2 dogs die in Brunswick Hills mobile home fire

BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Brunswick Hills firefighters were “saddened to report” two dogs died from smoke inhalation after the mobile home they were in caught fire on April 13.

BHFD said it was sent to the 200 block of Pearl Road for a mobile home on fire at 2:37 p.m.

First alarm mutual aid departments from Brunswick and Hinckley Township were also dispatched at that time, BHFD said.

After first responders got reports of a possible occupant still inside, a second alarm activated and dispatched Columbia Township, Strongsville, and Valley City fire departments, according to BHFD.

BHFD said crews arrived to find moderate smoke conditions with an active fire in the trailer.

Crews immediately deployed a line and extinguished the flames, BHFD stated.

While no people were found during the search of the trailer, crews discovered the two dogs who succumbed to smoke, according to BHFD.

BHFD confirmed no other injuries were reported since the owner was not home at the time of the blaze.

The fire is under investigation.

