2 people shot in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people are in serious condition after being shot on Cleveland’s west side Wednesday night.

Cleveland EMS and Police were called to the area of West 49th and Gedeon Avenue around 8:30 pm

According to Cleveland EMS, a 20-year-old female and a 19-year-old male were taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition.

