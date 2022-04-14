$5,000 reward for tips leading to arrest of Ashtabula County restaurant arsonist(s)

CONNEAUT, Ohio (WOIO) - A $5,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist(s) responsible for setting the now-former Golden Anchor Restaurant on fire in Conneaut, the Ohio Department of Commerce confirmed.

The blaze happened at 1003 Harbor Street on Feb. 8, 2021, according to ODC.

Despite the efforts of the Conneaut Fire Department and assistance from multiple surrounding fire departments, the building was a total loss, ODC said.

ODC stated the State Fire Marshal and FBI joined the Conneaut Police Department in the joint investigation into the cause of the fire.

The State Fire Marshal determined fire to have been arson, ODC said.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering the reward.

Call the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office at 800-589-2728 or the Conneaut Police Department at 440-593-7440 with any information.

