2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

$5,000 reward for tips leading to arrest of Ashtabula County restaurant arsonist(s)

$5,000 reward for tips leading to arrest of Ashtabula County restaurant arsonist(s)
$5,000 reward for tips leading to arrest of Ashtabula County restaurant arsonist(s)(Ohio Department of Commerce)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONNEAUT, Ohio (WOIO) - A $5,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist(s) responsible for setting the now-former Golden Anchor Restaurant on fire in Conneaut, the Ohio Department of Commerce confirmed.

The blaze happened at 1003 Harbor Street on Feb. 8, 2021, according to ODC.

Despite the efforts of the Conneaut Fire Department and assistance from multiple surrounding fire departments, the building was a total loss, ODC said.

ODC stated the State Fire Marshal and FBI joined the Conneaut Police Department in the joint investigation into the cause of the fire.

The State Fire Marshal determined fire to have been arson, ODC said.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering the reward.

Call the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office at 800-589-2728 or the Conneaut Police Department at 440-593-7440 with any information.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say

Latest News

A man wears a shirt in protest of Chief Wahoo before a home opener baseball game between the...
Native American organization praises Cleveland Guardians for name change on Opening Day
Photos of Cleveland skyline
Cleveland Guardians partner to plant trees for home runs this season
19 News
‘Get here early’: Cleveland prepares for chaotic night leading up to Guardians home opener
Dispatcher helps Stark County parents deliver baby during emergency call
Dispatcher helps Stark County parents deliver baby during emergency call (audio)
Dispatcher helps Stark County parents deliver baby during emergency call
Dispatcher helps Stark County parents deliver baby during emergency call