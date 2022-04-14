Cleveland Tesla owner nearly gets run over after his car was hit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At first it seemed as if it was a routine bump in a parking lot, but after Demarcus Lett got out of his car to check the damage, he said he realized the driver that hit him was going to run him over in an effort to get away.

Lett said he was sitting in his Tesla at Voinovich Park on East 9th Street on April 12 around 8:30 p.m. when a driver backing out of a parking space, hit his back bumper.

As Lett walked around the car to check the damage, he said the driver of the car that hit him was not interested in stopping for a conversation and was driving in his direction.

Lett was then struck by the Chrysler.

According to Lett, he was hit in the forearms, wrists and his legs and is now dealing with some back pain.

“I am just thankful that the angle the car hit me it did not roll over me,” he said, “I did not lose my arms or my legs and I am just happy to be alive.”

Lett’s Tesla has multiple built in camera’s which caught the Chrysler backing up and hitting Lett’s Tesla and then caught the car speeding away and hitting Lett as he tried to spin out of the way.

“I think he had all the intention of getting out of there, either through me, he was not going to go around, he wasn’t going to stop, he just kept going,” Lett said, “He looked directly at me, it was insane.”

He’s still stunned and believes that whoever it was driving that car was trying to kill him and belongs in jail.

“No way someone can drive at someone and run him over and be able to drive again from that point,” he said.

According to the police report, the owner of the car has been identified, but it does not appear it was the owner driving at the time Lett was assaulted.

