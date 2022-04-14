2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga County needs election poll workers

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections (BOE) is looking for additional poll workers for the May 3 primary.

According to the BOE, the greatest need for workers is in Lakewood, Strongsville, North Olmsted, Westlake and Parma.

Most poll workers are assigned to voting locations within their own communities.

Poll workers earn a base pay of $220, with the possibility of earning up to $250.

Click here to apply online or call 216-443-3277.

