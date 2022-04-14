Cuyahoga County needs election poll workers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections (BOE) is looking for additional poll workers for the May 3 primary.

According to the BOE, the greatest need for workers is in Lakewood, Strongsville, North Olmsted, Westlake and Parma.

Most poll workers are assigned to voting locations within their own communities.

Poll workers earn a base pay of $220, with the possibility of earning up to $250.

Click here to apply online or call 216-443-3277.

