Dog injured inside home during Elyria shooting

A dog was injured after bullets hit a home in Elyria on April 14, according to police.
A dog was injured after bullets hit a home in Elyria on April 14, according to police.(WOIO19)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A dog was injured after bullets hit a home in Elyria on April 14, according to police.

Officials said gunshots were heard near the house located in the 100 block of Oak Street at 1:14 a.m. in a Facebook post.

PRESS RELEASE: SHOOTING INCIDENT: On 4-14-2022 at 0114 hours Elyria PD officers were detailed to the 100 block of Oak...

Posted by Elyria Police Department on Thursday, April 14, 2022

Nobody else was injured during the shooting and the dog was treated for its injury, police said.

Officials also said a dark-colored sedan was seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with knowledge regarding the shooting has been asked to contact Zack Kasperovich of the Elyria Police Department by calling 440-326-1213.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as new details are revealed.

