Dog injured inside home during Elyria shooting

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A dog was injured after bullets hit a home in Elyria on April 14, according to police.

Officials said gunshots were heard near the house located in the 100 block of Oak Street at 1:14 a.m. in a Facebook post.

Nobody else was injured during the shooting and the dog was treated for its injury, police said.

Officials also said a dark-colored sedan was seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with knowledge regarding the shooting has been asked to contact Zack Kasperovich of the Elyria Police Department by calling 440-326-1213.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as new details are revealed.

