Euclid gas station employee punched by shoplifter, police say

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police officers are looking for a woman who punched an employee in the head when he attempted to stop her from shoplifting.

On Monday, April 11 at 12:35 p.m. at the Sunoco Gas Station at 24200 Lake Shore Blvd., this woman began to walk out of... Posted by Euclid Police Department on Thursday, April 14, 2022

According to police, this happened at the Sunoco Gas Station in the 24000 block of Lake Shore Blvd. around 12:35 p.m. on April 11.

The employee told police the woman got lottery tickets and started to walk out of the store without paying.

He tried to stop her and said he was assaulted while calling police.

The shoplifter is described by Euclid police as a heavy-set Black woman, mid to late 30′s with long eyelashes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Euclid detectives at 216-289-8505.

