2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Euclid gas station employee punched by shoplifter, police say

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: Euclid police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police officers are looking for a woman who punched an employee in the head when he attempted to stop her from shoplifting.

On Monday, April 11 at 12:35 p.m. at the Sunoco Gas Station at 24200 Lake Shore Blvd., this woman began to walk out of...

Posted by Euclid Police Department on Thursday, April 14, 2022

According to police, this happened at the Sunoco Gas Station in the 24000 block of Lake Shore Blvd. around 12:35 p.m. on April 11.

The employee told police the woman got lottery tickets and started to walk out of the store without paying.

He tried to stop her and said he was assaulted while calling police.

The shoplifter is described by Euclid police as a heavy-set Black woman, mid to late 30′s with long eyelashes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Euclid detectives at 216-289-8505.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say

Latest News

Jermain Williams
Cleveland police search for man who fled ambulance taking him to psychiatric facility
Cavs fans get ready for a do-or-die game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse while Cleveland bustles...
‘Definitely going to win’: Cleveland Cavaliers fans optimistic as team gears up for play-in game
Traffic delays on State Route 2 in Mentor
Overturned cement truck blocks portion of State Route 2 in Mentor
Akron Police
2 injured during shootout in Summit County; no arrests
The Ohio Supreme Court rejected this set of statehouse maps on Thursday, previously approved by...
Ohio Supreme Court rejects legislative maps; new deadline set for May 6