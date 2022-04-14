2 Strong 4 Bullies
Glenville home damaged in Thursday fire determined to be “accidental”, officials say

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel and Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A house fire in the Glenville neighborhood Thursday morning was determined to be accidental according to Cleveland Fire.

Tuscora Avenue fire
Tuscora Avenue fire((Source: WOIO))

After the incident was investigated, officials said they determined the cause to be either accidental or an electrical fire, according to a social media post.

Firefighters were called out to the home in the 12400 block of Tuscora Avenue around 11 a.m.

There are no reports of injuries and it is not believed anyone was at home when the fire began.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation; however, firefighters said it began in a bedroom.

