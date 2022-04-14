Glenville home damaged in Thursday fire determined to be “accidental”, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A house fire in the Glenville neighborhood Thursday morning was determined to be accidental according to Cleveland Fire.

Tuscora Avenue fire ((Source: WOIO))

After the incident was investigated, officials said they determined the cause to be either accidental or an electrical fire, according to a social media post.

Tuscora fire cause determined to be accidental/electrical. — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) April 14, 2022

Firefighters were called out to the home in the 12400 block of Tuscora Avenue around 11 a.m.

There are no reports of injuries and it is not believed anyone was at home when the fire began.

Video from today’s house fire on Tuscora Ave. No injuries reported. Cause of fire under investigation. pic.twitter.com/d9rbgygAkM — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) April 14, 2022

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation; however, firefighters said it began in a bedroom.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.