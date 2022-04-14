Man in custody after allegedly firing multiple shots from a Cleveland roof

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officers arrested a 52-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly fired multiple shots from the roof of a home in the city’s Collinwood Nottingham.

Officers responded to the 16500 block of Burnside Avenue around 11:00 a.m. after the man reportedly fired at least four shots.

Burnside Avenue ((Source: WOIO))

Nobody was struck and police said it was unclear if he was aiming at anything or anyone.

Burnside Avenue ((Source: WOIO))

The SWAT team was also called out to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.