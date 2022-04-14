Man in custody after allegedly firing multiple shots from a Cleveland roof
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officers arrested a 52-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly fired multiple shots from the roof of a home in the city’s Collinwood Nottingham.
Officers responded to the 16500 block of Burnside Avenue around 11:00 a.m. after the man reportedly fired at least four shots.
Nobody was struck and police said it was unclear if he was aiming at anything or anyone.
The SWAT team was also called out to the scene.
