Man, woman stabbed at bar on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were stabbed at a bar on the city’s West side early Thursday morning.

Cleveland police said they were called out to Izzo’s Cafe in the 10000 block of Lorain Avenue around 1:30 a.m. for a fight inside the bar.

According to police, a 42-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and back and a 32-year-old woman was stabbed in the head.

Both victims were transported by EMS to MetroHealth Medical Center and are listed in serious condition.

At this time, nobody is charged in the attack.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.