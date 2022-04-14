2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man, woman stabbed at bar on Cleveland’s West Side

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were stabbed at a bar on the city’s West side early Thursday morning.

Cleveland police said they were called out to Izzo’s Cafe in the 10000 block of Lorain Avenue around 1:30 a.m. for a fight inside the bar.

According to police, a 42-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and back and a 32-year-old woman was stabbed in the head.

Both victims were transported by EMS to MetroHealth Medical Center and are listed in serious condition.

At this time, nobody is charged in the attack.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say

Latest News

Jermain Williams
Cleveland police search for man who fled ambulance taking him to psychiatric facility
Cavs fans get ready for a do-or-die game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse while Cleveland bustles...
‘Definitely going to win’: Cleveland Cavaliers fans optimistic as team gears up for play-in game
Traffic delays on State Route 2 in Mentor
Overturned cement truck blocks portion of State Route 2 in Mentor
Akron Police
2 injured during shootout in Summit County; no arrests
The Ohio Supreme Court rejected this set of statehouse maps on Thursday, previously approved by...
Ohio Supreme Court rejects legislative maps; new deadline set for May 6