Mayor Justin Bibb during State of the City: ‘We must deliver on the promise of a safe Cleveland’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb during his first State of the City Address on Wednesday, “Public safety will always be my number one priority as long as I’m you’re mayor.”

So, 19 News wanted to know what’s the plan? Mayor Bibb has been in office just 100 days but says he is focused on how to curb gun violence on Cleveland city streets.

A big part of the mayor’s plan is to hire more officers. The Cleveland City Council Safety Committee’s new numbers say the department is down 235 police officers. The city is budgeted for 1640 and the current number of officers is just 1405.

19 News put some tough questions to Mayor Bibb including what is the plan to backfill more than 230 jobs in the police department and create a competitive environment or incentives to keep others from retiring early or resigning to go work for other departments, “I’m not going to comment where we are at this stage with police negotiations and things we’re trying to do to attract and retain new officers, but it is a key priority for me to create a competitive climate to attract and retain new officers, to make sure we can truly do a better job of backfilling those positions to keep our streets safe.”

But, the mayor says the much larger issue in keeping the community safe is not just about increasing the number of police officers, “It’s not just a question of more police. This is about having a comprehensive strategy in the city to address violent crime before it starts. That’s what we have really focused on Cleveland’s southeast side. We’re rolling out additional programs this Spring and Summer as it relates to violence prevention, including Midnight Basketball and Faith Walks with Ministers on blocks where we see a high propensity of gun-related homicides.”

Mayor Bibb was also forthcoming about what will happen during the Summer months in the city when historically crime gets worse, “We’ve had preliminary conversations on coordinated traffic sweeps with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, particularly on the east side of our city.”

The Bibb Administration hoping those traffic sweeps will take more guns and drugs off the streets, and he hopes to pay for some of those crime prevention initiatives with federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan expected to arrive in June.

Mayor Bibb says Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has also offered additional support for crime prevention programs in the form of a grant they will be applying for in the upcoming weeks.

The city is also working to hire a consulting firm to begin the search process for a new permanent police chief.

