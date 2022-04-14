2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio seeing slight increase in COVID cases after weeks of better numbers

BA.2 otherwise know as "stealth omicron" is on the rise in Ohio.
BA.2 otherwise know as "stealth omicron" is on the rise in Ohio.(WSAW)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On January 20 of this year Ohio posted its highest number ever of COVID case per capita, at 2,154 cases per 100,000 people over a two week period.

Since that date, the number had fallen for 11 straight weeks to a low of 37 cases per 100,000 people reported on March 31.

That trend reverse last week, when Ohio reported a slight increase back to 41 cases per 100,000 people.

This week Philadelphia re-instituted its indoor mask mandate after that city saw a 50% increase in cases in one week.

While Omicron was the cause of the major spike in January, its an offshoot of that variant called Omicron BA.2 that is causing this new surge in cases.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

