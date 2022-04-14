Strongsville police warn residents about ongoing mail thefts

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville police said they are investigating several cases of mail thefts in their community.

Officers said they are working closely with the United States Postal Inspection Service to solve the crimes.

Residents are being advised to bring any outgoing mail with checks to their local post office, instead of leaving it in a mailbox with the flag up.

If you believe you were the victim of mail theft, please call the U.S. Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455, option 3.

