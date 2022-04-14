Summit County man sentenced to life in prison for girlfriend’s murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh announced that an Akron man has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to murdering his girlfriend.

Jordan Dehaven, 38, from Akron, admitted to stabbing and killing his girlfriend, Amy Rowan, 41, and keeping her body in his basement while being questioned by police in September 2018, reports say.

Dehaven was indicted in 2018 with four charges– aggravated murder, an unclassified felony; murder, an unclassified felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and abuse of a corpse, a second-degree misdemeanor, according to court dockets.

After a competency hearing in 2019, Judge Terri O’Brien ordered treatment for Dehaven, according to reports.

The trial resumed in early 2020 after O’Brien found Dehaven competent to stand trial, officials said.

Dehaven entered a plea deal on March 30 after pleading guilty to the charges of aggravated murder and tampering with evidence.

The court dismissed the charges of murder and abuse of a corpse, according to reports.

Dehaven will be eligible for parole in 20 years.

