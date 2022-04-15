2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 women shot in Summit County, 1 on life support

No arrests made
Woman on life support after being shot
Woman on life support after being shot(woio)
By Avery Williams and Brian Koster
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old woman is on life support after she and a 19-year-old were shot Thursday in Akron, according to police.

Police said two women were injured Thursday evening during a shootout that took place on the city’s East Side.

An ongoing investigation by Akron police detectives has found there were multiple shooters involved, according to a news release.

Akron police said no arrests have been made in the felonious assault shooting as of Friday afternoon.

The shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Rockaway Street.

Those injured include a 21-year-old woman who was shot in her upper body and a 19-year-old woman who was shot in her lower body, Akron police said.

Akron police said the 21-year-old was riding in a car when she was wounded and was not involved in the shootout.

The 19-year-old was in the area where the shooting happened, according to the release.

She sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

