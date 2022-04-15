$25,000 reward offered for information leading to the whereabouts of missing Cleveland woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI announced a $25,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with information leading to the whereabouts of Rajah McQueen or her car.

McQueen has been missing since June 26.

Her family hasn’t given up hope they’ll safely find her.

“Say something,” McQueen’s sister Shamir McQueen said. “It doesn’t matter any little thing can help.”

McQueen’s family hopes the increased reward from the FBI will entice anyone with information to come forward.

“That missing person on that picture is not just a missing person, you know that’s connected to a family,” McQueen’s cousin Alicia Kirkland said.

On June 26, McQueen was last seen driving around 7:30 am near 131st and Harvard in her 2018 Nissan Sentra.

Just a few hours later, her car was seen again near Union and Broadway. However, this time her car had bullet holes on the roof and passenger side, missing hubcaps, a “dealer’s” license plate in the rear window, and someone else driving the car.

“Rajah is not in the car,” Cleveland Police Det. Kevin Callahan said. “The car is being driven by somebody else who we’ve identified and interviewed.”

Callahan said they’ve interviewed many people and conducted searches including helicopters and drones. They need anyone with information to speak up.

“We feel pretty strongly that there’s people out there that know something and maybe they’re hesitant to say what that is, but now’s the time,” Callahan said.

For now, McQueen’s family won’t stop their search and they hope others will help them, too.

“The smallest information can help,” McQueen said.

