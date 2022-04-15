Advocacy group holds anti-gun rally in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Survivors of tragedy Inc. and Black on Black Crime Inc. held an anti-gun rally in Cleveland, calling on the community to step up and stop the spread of guns to minors.

Both groups are calling on more accountability from the city to find out why it’s so easy for minors to get guns, and why there has been a lack of prevention.

The groups say that shots have been fired in neighborhoods around the city putting people in danger.

