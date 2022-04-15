Catholic Diocese of Cleveland: Avoid hot dogs at Guardians home opener on Good Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Catholics will have to hold off on enjoying a hot dog during the Guardians home opener at Progressive Field.

Because the team’s first game at home falls on Good Friday, Bishop Edward Malesic is asking all Catholic fans to avoid eating meat and continue the fasting requirements through the Easter holiday.

“Consequently, as an act of self-sacrifice and devotion, Bishop Edward Malesic is asking the faithful of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland to observe the required Church discipline of fasting and abstaining from eating meat on Good Friday. Bishop Malesic also asks Catholics throughout the diocese – as they fast and abstain from eating meat on Good Friday –­ to dedicate their sacrifice and prayer to an end to the war in Ukraine and an immediate restoration of peace.”

The Cleveland Guardians host the San Francisco Giants at Progressive Field at 7:10 p.m.

