Cleveland school parents very upset after their 7th grade son gets attacked

By Harry Boomer
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT
13-year-old Derek Jones was hospitalized after being attacked at Franklin D. Roosevelt Middle...
13-year-old Derek Jones was hospitalized after being attacked at Franklin D. Roosevelt Middle School, where he suffered multiple bruises while on the playground.(WOIO)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 13 year-old Derek Jones was sent to the hospital after being assaulted by fellow students at Franklin D. Roosevelt Middle School on April 12.

The 7th grader was attacked by a group of kids on the playground, which left him bloodied and bruised.

His mother and father are more than concerned for his safety and that of his fellow students. He said things are out of control at the school system needs to be held accountable for what happen to Derek.

“The District is conducting a thorough investigation, and any student found to have violated the Student Code of Conduct faces serious consequences,” the district said in a statement.

“CMSD takes school security very seriously. More than a decade ago, we placed a security guard in every one of our more than 90 buildings, along with metal detectors and X-ray machines. We also have a mobile patrol unit. Derek Jones was attacked on the playground and his father said adult supervision was nearby.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

